Shaftsbury Barracks / VOCR

CASE#: 25B3000132
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/11/25 at approximately 1755 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cotye Maisonet
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/11/25 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a request for a welfare check in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Cotye Maisonet (33) of Pownal, VT, violated Court Orders.
Maisonet was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Maisonet was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 bail. Maisonet was ordered to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division on 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the Violation of Conditions of Release charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25 at 12:30
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Y
