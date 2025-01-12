Shaftsbury Barracks / VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3000132

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/11/25 at approximately 1755 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cotye Maisonet

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/11/25 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a request for a welfare check in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Cotye Maisonet (33) of Pownal, VT, violated Court Orders.

Maisonet was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Maisonet was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 bail. Maisonet was ordered to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division on 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the Violation of Conditions of Release charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25 at 12:30

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.