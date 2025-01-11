MPD Seeking Suspect in Attempted Robbery in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a suspect in an attempted robbery in Northeast.

On November 26, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim reported that he was in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast, when two suspects approached him, grabbed him, and demanded his cell phone. One of the suspects struck the victim and the suspects then fled the scene on foot.

One suspect was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24184132

###