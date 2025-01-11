Man-made smuggling tunnel discovered on the border

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Agents, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), discovered a man-made cross-border tunnel coming from Mexico on Thursday.

On January 9, U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station Confined Space Entry Team (CSET) conducted an inspection on the storm drain of a tunnel crossing from Cd. Juarez to the El Paso storm drain system.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Agents discovered the completed man-made tunnel coming from Mexico that breaches into the public storm drain after removing a metal plate covering a 36-by-36-inch entry hole. The tunnel is about six feet tall and four feet wide and is equipped with lighting, a ventilation system, and is braced with wood beams throughout.

“We are proud of the Agents who discovered this smuggling infrastructure used by transnational criminal organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “Our Agents are relentless in searching and surveying every square mile of the El Paso Sector. With our partners, we are committed to investigating these illicit activities and bringing all perpetrators to justice —those who endanger lives in these hazardous environments and circumvent the legal pathways to entering the United States.”

El Paso Sector will be working closely on the investigation with HSI, FBI, El Paso CBP Office of Field Operations, the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Mexican government, and the U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez for the subsequent remediation of the tunnel.

"The United States Border Patrol’s discovery of this tunnel, and the subsequent disruption of Transnational Criminal Organizations utilizing it, underscores the vital importance of coordination and collaboration among our law enforcement agencies. This successful binational operation exemplifies the strong partnerships between agencies in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, working together to secure our shared border and protect our communities. These partnerships are critical in ensuring the safety and security of our communities and our nation as a whole." Said FBI Special Agent In Charge John Morales. "The FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to working with our partners along the border to combat illegal criminal activity and address national security threats, and will continue to support the ongoing investigation into this tunnel."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity or potential smuggling operations to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 or through our WhatsApp (915) 314-8194.