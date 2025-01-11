NEBRASKA, January 11 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen, Sen. Kauth and Athletes Introduce Stand With Women Act

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined state senators and female athletes announcing the Stand With Women Act (LB89). Senator Kathleen Kauth of Omaha introduced the bill at the request of the Governor. The legislation expands portions of the Women’s Bill of Rights, which Gov. Pillen established via Executive Order 23-16 in August 2023, to schools, sports teams and state facilities.

“The Stand With Women Act provides commonsense protections for women and girls in Nebraska. This is an issue of fairness and safety,” said Gov. Pillen. “Biological males should not be allowed to compete against women and girls on female sports teams, and privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms must be protected. It is simple, only girls belong in girls’ sports, and men do not belong in women’s spaces.”

The Stand With Women Act would prohibit biological males from joining female sports teams. It would require group restrooms and locker rooms in schools as well as state agencies to be designated for use by either males or females, and it prohibits individuals of one biological sex from using the restroom or locker room designated for use by the opposite biological sex.

Sen. Kauth said provisions contained in the bill were common sense and would be applicable across a variety of agencies like the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Department of Economic Development (DED), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and across education, including secondary institutions.

“I am proud to continue introducing bills that stand with women and protect the privacy, safety and opportunity for all,” said Sen. Kauth. “I am grateful as well to my fellow senators, who also stand with women.”

Husker softball player Jordy Bahl also commended the courage of public officials willing to support LB89.

“Taking a stance on this issue is a no brainer for me. Many more people feel the same way on this issue, but after experiencing the hate one receives for taking this stand, I understand why they don’t all come forward,” said Bahl. “That will never stop me from using my voice to defend the safety of women. Not just in sports, but in all women-designated spaces.”

Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick added her support for the Stand with Women Act. “Protecting spaces for women and girls, like locker rooms and bathrooms, isn’t just about safety and security – it’s about upholding truth. We were created as either man or woman. The moment we allow basic truths to be distorted or manipulated is the moment we lose our grasp on fundamental reality. Common sense is at stake here.”

Jennifer Sey, former U.S. gymnast and founder of XX XY Athletics (an athletic apparel company), said it was important that women and girls have their biological-based rights restored. “The fact remains that men and women are different. We are fighting for a future where every girl feels empowered to step onto the field, chase her dreams and claim her opportunities. We’ve fought too hard for too long for safety and fairness. We’re not going back.”

Hannah Holtmeier, a former sorority member at the University of Wyoming talked about transferring to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, after a biological male was permitted to join her sorority.

“Standing with women should be the easiest thing for every elected official to do, and I am glad that Nebraska is taking action to define a ‘woman’ and preserve our private spaces,” said Holtmeier. “As someone who was forced to share a sorority with a man, I can’t express how important this issue is and I’m glad it will be fixed this year.”

While she was not at the news conference today, NCAA All-American Riley Gaines submitted a statement upon learning about the introduction of LB89. She said: “Nebraska has led the way in defending female athletes’ rights to compete fairly and safely. Now they’re leading the way in protecting the opportunities, privacy, and safety of ALL women. This is common sense legislation that should receive bipartisan support. This bill doesn’t marginalize anyone, but instead protects everyone. I’m grateful for the leadership and steadfast efforts of Senator Kauth and Governor Pillen to ensure this legislation is a priority.”