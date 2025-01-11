2025 MGM Macao International Regatta set for epic climax after action-packed fourth day

MACAU, January 11 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), is into its fourth day today (January 11).

The quarter-finals of the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup” were held today as teams led UK’s Ian Williams, USA’s Chris Poole and Gavin Brady, and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson secured passage to the semi-finals. Having come first in the round-robin, Williams chose to race against Max Paul of Australia and won the matchup comfortably by 3-0. The semi-finals and the final will be held tomorrow as the teams fight for the crown the WMRT Macao Match Cup.

Two rounds of races were contested in the “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category) today in the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. Led by Asian Games gold medalist Shen Sheng, the Big Boys Sailing Team scored two wins today to leapfrog the Amigos Sailing Team from Turkey moved into the overall lead of the Lotus Cup Regatta. Another Turkish team Ravenol Sailing Team completed the top three in the standings. In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Capitano from Hong Kong continued their dominance to lead the overall standings from China’s Wavy Life Sailing Team. The Macao Lorcha Team maintained third-place overall despite strong competition from rival teams.

Meanwhile, the “Family Fun Day” started today at the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront – Star on Coast, featuring sailing experiences and family workshops, and has attracted many residents and tourists to visit. The Fun Day will be open tomorrow from 9am to 5pm and admission is free.

To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, a fleet parade will be held tomorrow at tomorrow morning. The participating boats will start from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, pass through the waters near Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and Macao Tower, before setting off to the competition venue. In addition, the organizers will hold the “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta” photography competition. Through this year’s event, the organizers aim to further promote the development of maritime sports in Macao and present an international sailing spectacle for sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

The WMRT races will continue to be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the “Macao International Regatta” official website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to watch the events live.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.