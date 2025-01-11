Gov. Justice delivers final administration update briefing to the people of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice delivered his final administration update briefing today as the Chief Executive of West Virginia, reflecting on the progress made during his time in office. He also shared the following departing message to the people of the Great State of West Virginia. “Today, I delivered my final briefing as Governor of West Virginia. It's hard to put into words just how much this journey has meant to me. Over the years, we’ve faced challenges, celebrated victories, and, most importantly, worked together to build a stronger, more prosperous West Virginia. From day one, my goal has always been clear—to make this state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. And I believe we've done just that. We've made incredible strides in transforming West Virginia into a place of opportunity, with a bright future ahead. As I look back, I'm filled with gratitude for the people of this Great State. It’s been an honor to serve you, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. West Virginia is on the rise, and the best is yet to come. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for allowing me the privilege of leading this state. You've made this journey unforgettable, and I will carry the pride of our shared accomplishments with me always. West Virginia’s future is brighter than ever, and I know you will continue to do great things.”

