Gov. Justice announces Novak’s Inc. expansion to West Virginia with new firearm manufacturing facility

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Novak’s Inc., a world-renowned firearms company, will start manufacturing the famous 1911 pistol and developing new firearm designs in Parkersburg, West Virginia. This expansion will be carried out through the newly formed Novak’s Manufacturing Company, LLC. The Novak Signature Series 1911 will be one of the main products made at the new facility. It will feature two new U.S. patents and eight improvements to the classic design. In addition, the pistol can be specially ordered with handmade West Virginia Black Walnut grips. Various models of the firearms will be marked with the outline of West Virginia. Wayne Novak has been an innovator in the firearms industry since 1976. His United States Patented Novak “LoMount” Sights took the firearms industry by storm selling millions of pistol sights worldwide. Novak’s innovations have provided the United States law enforcement and military, especially our elite special forces, with the best protection they could be provided. United States federal law enforcement, state, county, and city law enforcement officers also have come to Novak’s for quality firearms, equipment, and modifications. The Governor and Novak’s announced that production will start in January 2025. The business plan is to increase production each year with a goal of producing multiple advance designed firearms by the end of the second year. Novak’s envisions hiring veterans and disabled veterans to assemble the firearms. This is just the beginning of the plan to manufacture firearms in West Virginia. Novak’s Manufacturing Company will build itself through the combination of the strategic support alliance with JC Precision Milling, LLC and the Novak’s engineering team to develop, launch and manufacture a full product line with technological improvements that will be used in their new firearms for civilians, law enforcement, and military.

