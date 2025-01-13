Scattergood Studios Partners with DC Dolls to Bring Their Music to Upcoming Games in 2025

Scattergood Studios, partners with the rising all-female rock band, DC Dolls. The collaboration will see the inclusion of their music in upcoming games.

Scattergood Studios, a leading game development company, has announced a partnership with the rising all-female rock band, DC Dolls. The collaboration will see the inclusion of the band's music in Scattergood Studios' upcoming games in 2025.

DC Dolls, known for their unique blend of alternative rock and riot grrrl music, released their debut EP, 'Into the Empty Blue,' in 2024 to critical acclaim. The band's powerful and empowering lyrics, coupled with their energetic live performances, have gained them a loyal fanbase and caught the attention of Scattergood Studios.

"We are thrilled to partner with DC Dolls and feature their music in our upcoming games. Their music perfectly aligns with the themes and atmosphere of our games, and we believe it will enhance the overall gaming experience for our players," said Damian Scattergood, CEO of Scattergood Studios.

This collaboration between Scattergood Studios and DC Dolls is a testament to the growing trend of incorporating real music and artists into the gaming world. It also highlights the importance of supporting and promoting emerging artists in the music industry.

Fans can look forward to hearing DC Dolls' music in Scattergood Studios' upcoming games in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from both Scattergood Studios and DC Dolls.

For media inquiries or more information, contact Damian Scattergood: pr@scattergood.io

DC Dolls
https://www.instagram.com/dcdollsband/

Scattergood Studios
Press information: https://www.scattergood.io/press
Website: https://www.scattergood.io

Social Media Links: https://www.scattergood.io/links

Damian Scattergood
Scattergood Studios
email us here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjlxCGfsl58

Founded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Irish independent game publisher. Spearheaded by publisher, entrepreneur and retro game developer Damian Scattergood who is previously credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker and Vigilante. Games released on the ZX Spectrum and Amstrad machines. He is one of Irelands’ most prolific game developers from the 1980s.

Scattergood Studios

