UTM 2025 Open Day received an overwhelming response

MACAU, January 11 - As the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions (JAE) is currently open for applications, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 2025 Open Day at the Mong-Ha Campus this afternoon (11 January). The diverse and fun-filled activities attracted students and their parents, to learn about the latest admission information and programme characteristics, while getting a real taste of university life and campus culture.

The Opening Ceremony took place at 2pm in the Inspiration Building of the Mong-Há Campus, where the guests of honour kicked off the Open Day.

In the opening speech, Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM, remarked that on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of UTM, it will continue to align with the demand for professional talents for the development of Macao and the country. To achieve this, it will further incorporate into the course curriculum the elements of innovative entrepreneurship and the integration of tourism and technology, while actively exploring the development of new disciplines. As the admissions open for the new academic year, the University plans to launch master’s degree programmes in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service Management, Cultural and Creative Industries Management, and Heritage Management in response to the changes in the tourism industry and the society’s demand for multidisciplinary professionals in various sectors.

When the officiating guests toured the booths and campus facilities, they expressed high appreciation and recognition of the University’s quality of teaching as well as its teaching approach, while encouraging the University to continue to leverage its strengths and nurture more outstanding professionals.

The Open Day offered programme and admission booths to provide a wealth of information, as well as several programme-sharing sessions, talks, and workshops, where current students, teachers and alumni shared their campus life and career development after graduation. Some high school students expressed that they had experienced the rich and diverse degree programmes and campus life of UTM through the event, and thus made firm decisions on their future study directions.

In addition, several sessions of interactive workshops on professional training were well received, attracting the public to experience the professional training and continuing education programmes offered by the University. During the event, student ambassadors guided campus tours, leading the public to visit different teaching and training facilities on campus, allowing the visitors to gain firsthand experience of student life, and experience the educational philosophy which emphasises both theory and practice.

UTM bachelor’s degree programmes for the academic year 2025/2026 are now open for application. Apart from joining the Joint Admission Examination, UTM also provides other admission channels. For enquiries, please contact the Admission and Registration Division at 8598-3041 or by email at admission@utm.edu.mo.