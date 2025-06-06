Residential property price index for February - April 2025
MACAU, June 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for February - April 2025 increased by 0.6% over the previous period (January - March 2025) to 203.6. The growth was mainly due to a relatively low comparison base in the previous period which resulted from a high volume of pre-sale residential unit transactions in January, coupled with comparatively low average prices. Meanwhile, the index for existing residential units (221.4) went down by 0.1%, whereas that for pre-sale residential units (214.6) rose by 2.6%.
The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (209.2) decreased by 0.5% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (269.9) climbed by 1%. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings over 20 years old dropped by 1.5%, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less increased by 1.1%.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area of less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres grew by 2.4% and 1.1% respectively from the previous period, while the index for those with an area of 100 square metres or more fell by 0.8%.
In comparison with February - April 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 8.3%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 8.6% and 7% respectively.
