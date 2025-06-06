IAM holds a briefing session on “points to note for installing advertisements and signboards”

MACAU, June 6 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently held a briefing session on “points to note for installing advertisements and signboards” in cooperation with several other government departments, introducing the relevant laws and guidelines for supervising advertisements and signboards to representatives of businesses to deepen their understanding from this aspect, as well as their responsibilities and obligations. IAM calls on the holders of advertisements or signboards to regularly check, maintain and repair them to ensure public safety.

The briefing session was held at the auditorium of the S. Lourenço Activity Centre on 29 May. Representatives from IAM, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the Health Bureau introduced the laws related to the supervision of advertisements, guidelines for the installation of advertisements and signboards, guidelines for the installation of advertisements and signboards in classified properties and respective protection zones, points to note in advertising content, application for medical and health-related advertisements, and advertisements and signboards of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages to nearly 90 representatives of businesses and the industry, so that the participants can better understand the specific requirements for installing and displaying advertisements at their premises.

According to IAM, the installation and display of advertisements and signboards are relatable to different industries and must comply with relevant laws and regulations. They can only be done with a license issued by IAM obtained in advance. The license categories include License for Placement of Long-term Advertisements and Signboards, License for Placement of Temporary Advertisement, and Advertisements on Vehicles License. The installation must also meet the corresponding technical requirements. If the public part of a condominium is involved, it is necessary that the number of votes legally required for the approval of the resolution be obtained at the general meeting of condominium owners and that the content of the advertisements be lawful and truthful, with any and all exaggerated, fraudulent or misleading content being prohibited. At the same time, holders of advertisements or signboards are obliged to ensure that the advertisements or signboards installed by them are secured and to carry out periodic maintenance and repairs. When any damage is found, they must handle it immediately, especially during the typhoon season, in order to prevent the advertisements or signboards from falling due to strong winds and jeopardising public safety. Otherwise, they shall bear the corresponding liabilities.

During the briefing session, representatives from the departments responded to the participants asking questions about the application process and installation requirements for advertisement licenses one by one. If members of the public or businesses have queries about the license applications or installation for advertisements, they can also call IAM’s Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.