Monetary and financial statistics – April 2025

MACAU, June 6 - According to statistics released today (6 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in April 2025. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.2% and 7.8% respectively. M1 thus decreased 5.7% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities edged down 0.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.6% from a month ago to MOP805.7 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 increased 5.4% and 8.0% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.6%, 46.0%, 6.8% and 12.5% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 0.6% from the preceding month to MOP784.1 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 2.9% to MOP349.7 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.8% to MOP209.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 1.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,343.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.3%, 47.2%, 8.0% and 23.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 1.2% from a month ago to MOP505.3 billion. On the other hand, external loans grew 4.5% to MOP535.8 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector rose 1.7% from a month earlier to MOP1,041.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.4%, 42.2%, 12.1% and 21.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-April 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 51.1% at end-March to 50.9%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 75.3% to 77.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 63.2% and 56.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio retreated from 5.5% at end-March to 5.4%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly