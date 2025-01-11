MLKCommUNITY Invites All to Donate Spare Change to Help Feed the Hungry

24th Annual MLK Day Flyer

Bring coins and cash to Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union in Kennett Square on January 18

I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education, and culture for their minds and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, January 19, 2025, the MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area will host " Change for Change " event at the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union, 891 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, from 10 am to 1 pm to receive spare change and cash to help feed the hungry in the area. Community members and businesses are asked to donate loose change or cash on the national holiday weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. All proceeds will be delivered to Kennett Area Community Services Food Cupboard or the Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene Bridge Food Pantry, donor's choice, to provide life-sustaining, healthy food for neighbors in need.Other events hosted by the MLKCommUNITY of Kennett Square area during the MLK Day weekend are the 24th Annual MLK Day Observance and Fellowship Brunch at Lincoln University on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 10 am, where the keynote speaker will be Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, a distinguished historian and tenured professor at Harvard University. She has devoted her career to African American history and religion and serves as the National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Her insights promise to inspire and enlighten attendees about the continuing relevance of Dr. King’s message. Tickets: MLK Day Fellowship Brunch and ObservanceFollowing the morning observance, the public is invited to the free "Be A King" Volunteer Fair" where community and nonprofit organizations will showcase opportunities to serve and uplift others in the area. Tours of Lincoln University’s historic campus, exhibitions, and vendors will also be available. Register at Be A King Volunteer Fair On Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2025, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, at the Kennett Library Auditorium, the community is invited to view and discuss the documentary film, "My Name is Pauli Murray." Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat, Pauli Murray fights for social justice. A non-binary Black lawyer, activist, poet, and priest, Murray influences both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Admission is free!Later on Sunday, January 19, 2025, all are invited to the MLK Eve Worship Service at 4 pm at the St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 109 E. Doe Run, Unionville, PA 19375. Join the Kennett Community Choir, directed by Leon Spencer and Joan Holliday, for a moving evening of worship and music.For more information about all events, visit www.mlkcommunity.org . Continue Dr. King’s dream of equality, justice, and service to humanity by attending and supporting these meaningful celebrations for all!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.