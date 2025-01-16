'Ventilate', Steampunk bullet-hell goes rogue 2025

Ventilate Game Screen Ventilate Steampunk Game Logo Rosyln the games main character

RATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scattergood Studios announces the official launch of “Ventilate” a new steampunk game from Irish developers Ink Fox Studios.Scattergood Studios was founded by Damian Scattergood, one of Ireland's leading game developers from the 1980s, credited with multiple top 10 hits.Ventilate:A single-player bullet-hell game in a steampunk world where constructs have gone rogue. You play Rosalyn, a construction worker who must return to your family and flee the city.Scattergood Studios is proud to announce the release of Ventilate on Steam, available to Wishlist now. Developed by Dublin-based Ink Fox Studios.“Ventilate is a tough game. If you like bullets, if you like steam, if you want a hard game, this is it!” says Cathal O’Rourke, Development Manager, Ink Fox StudiosFor more information on Ventilate, visit the official Steam site:Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3364220/Ventilate/ About The Game3 years in development this is the culmination of love, sweat, and tears from the young team of Ink Spot Studios.A single-player bullet-hell game in a steampunk world where constructs have gone rogue. Use steam to fuel your weapons. Find your family and escape the collapsing city.-Core Mechanics:Fast action bullet hell , unique abilities and gadgets providing different playstyles. Abilities use steam which can be replenished at fixed locations in the world.Loop of moving forward and coming across a rogue construct encounter, defeating the construct and moving on while gaining insight and developments in the plot to justify the player’s progression.-Progression:Progression will be managed by adding new enemies, different enemy compositions, unique area formations, and level design. Players will gain new abilities and tools by progressing through the game, so the player has the feeling of progression.-Narrative:Your day is thrown into turmoil as constructs begin to go rogue. You must fight through the city, now falling to pieces to find your family, uncover the reasons for the constructs going rogue, and who or what is behind it.Who are Ink Fox StudiosWe’re a development team based in Dublin Ireland. The team all met during our time at TU Dublin. What started as a college project soon took on a life of its own and became the “Ventilate” steam-punk game you see today.About Scattergood StudiosFounded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Independent Irish Game Developer and Publisher. Founder by developer and entrepreneur Damian Scattergood, who is credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker and Vigilante from US Gold. He is one of Ireland’s most prolific game developers from the 1980s.Scattergood StudiosPress information: https://www.scattergood.io/press For more information contact pr@scattergood.ioWebsite: https://www.scattergood.io Social Media Links: https://www.scattergood.io/links ===== END =====

Ventilate Alpha Gameplay

