MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating an armed suspect who robbed multiple victims at gunpoint in Southeast.
On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 4:58 p.m., an armed suspect approached the victims, who were in the rear of a building in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victims, assaulted one of them, and then took property from them. After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25003543
###
