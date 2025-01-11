Governor Newsom issues executive order supporting ongoing Los Angeles firefight

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to support the state’s ongoing response to the hurricane-force firestorm in Southern California.

The executive order adds critical flexibilities for health care and emergency workers, schools, and child care providers. Text of the order is available here.

California has mobilized more than 12,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,660 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,150+ engines, 60+ aircraft, 120+ dozers and 100+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued an executive order to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Those impacted by the fires can visit CA.gov/LAfires for resources and information.