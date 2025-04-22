Governor Newsom welcomes students, teachers and parents back as Palisades Charter High School is set to resume in person instruction

Debris removal at the original Palisades Charter High School was completed last month, and with Palisades High School now returning to in-person instruction, all eight public schools that were damaged by the Eaton and Palisades fire have resumed in person instruction.

Supporting schools and getting kids back into the classroom quickly has been a priority for the Administration from the first days after the fires. Previously Governor Newsom signed an executive order to accelerate getting California children back in a classroom, assist schools.

The Governor also directed that school sites be prioritized in the debris removal process so that rebuilding can start quickly and safely. When state and federal partners launched the structural debris removal process in February the announcement was held at a school site that had already been cleared.

