PHOTOS: Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom celebrate Earth Day with next generation of agricultural stewards

At Chico State, students are learning to be the environmental stewards of tomorrow, and through California Farm to School, we’re sparking that same interest at even earlier ages. By connecting young people across California to the land, their food, and the climate solutions we urgently need, we’re empowering the next generation to lead the way. To all the young people: we need you, we believe in you, and together, we will build a sustainable, resilient future. First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

