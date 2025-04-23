Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.22.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Claire Cullis, of Carmichael, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Business and Consumer Relations at the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency. Cullis has been Chief of Staff to the First Partner in the Governor’s Office since 2021. She was Founder of Claire Cullis Consulting, LLC from 2018 to 2021. Cullis was the Executive Director of the Institute for Democracy and Justice from 2018 to 2021. She was the Director of Dignitary and Speaker Engagement at the Global Climate Action Summit for the United Nations Foundation in 2018. Cullis was a Consultant to the Special Olympics for the Austria Winter World Games in 2017. She held multiple positions at the United States Department of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017, including Director of Scheduling, Advance, and Administration, and Associate Director of Scheduling and Advance for the Treasury Secretary. Cullis was an Advance Associate at The White House from 2013 to 2017. She was Deputy Parade Director at the Presidential Inaugural Committee from 2012 to 2013. Cullis was National Advance Staff for Obama for America in 2012. She was a Senior Associate at the Dewey Square Group from 2006 to 2012. She was a Teacher at the Japanese Exchange and Teaching Program from 2005 to 2006. Cullis was National Advance Staff for the John Kerry presidential campaign in 2004. Cullis earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Virginia Tech, and her Bachelor of the Arts degree in International Studies and Studio Art from the University of Iowa. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $195,564. Cullis is a Democrat.

Sophia Carrillo, of Santa Monica, has been appointed Assistant General Counsel of Enforcement at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Carrillo was an Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 2023 to 2025. She was a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice from 2019 to 2023. Carrillo was a Judicial Law Clerk at the United States District Court, Eastern District of California from 2018 to 2019. She was an Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments/D.C. Human Resources at the Executive Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2015. Carrillo is a member of the Latino Community Foundation’s Los Angeles Giving Circle. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and compensation is $174,000. Carrillo is a Democrat.

Iris “Marlene” De La O, of Berkeley, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Public Policy at the California Environmental Protection Agency. De La O held several positions at Chemonics International from 2021 to 2025, including Senior Partnerships Manager and Director of Climate Change and Resiliency. She was the Director of Resiliency and Acquisitions at the Department of Housing, Preservation, and Development in 2019. De La O was Deputy Director at the California Strategic Growth Council from 2017 to 2018. She was a Consultant at Inter-American Development Bank from 2015 to 2016. De La O was a Manager and Regional Contracts Specialist at Chemonics International from 2012 to 2015. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Development Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $175,512. De La O is a Democrat.

Adam Ebrahim, of Carmichael, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Ebrahim has been the Senior Director of Policy and Continuous Improvement at the Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2024. He was the Principal Consultant at Azimuth Learning Partners from 2016 to 2024. Ebrahim was the Director of Education Strategy at Parsec Education in 2024. He was a Staff Consultant at the California Teachers Association from 2020 to 2024. Ebrahim was the Director of Local Control and Accountability Plan and Continuous Improvement at San Juan Unified School District from 2019 to 2020. He was a Project Director at Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation from 2016 to 2019. Ebrahim was a Staff Consultant at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools from 2015 to 2016. He was a Teacher at Fresno Unified School District from 2010 to 2015. Ebrahim was an Enlisted Soldier and Commissioned Officer at the California Army National Guard from 2007 to 2012. He received his Master of Education degree in United States Education in a Global Context from National University, a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from Washington University in Saint Louis, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $181,344. Ebrahim is a Democrat.

Vanessa Ejike, of Cerritos, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Ejike was a Poll Worker for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and an Intern for Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva in the California State Assembly in 2024. She is the National Partnerships Director for the High School Democrats of America, Local Affairs Director for California High School Democrats, Communications Coordinator for the Pacific Coast Coalition of Girl Up USA, Student Representative for the Legislative and Policy Committee at the ABC Unified School District, and Founder and Chair of the Principal’s Advisory Council at Gretchen Whitney High School. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ejike is not registered to vote.

Niki Woodard, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Communications and External Affairs at the California Energy Commission. Woodard has been the Senior Communications Officer at Resources Legacy Fund since 2019. She was the Deputy Assistant Director at the California Department of Water Resources from 2016 to 2019. Woodard was the Communications and Marketing Director at the Center for Climate Protection from 2015 to 2016. She was Founder and Principal of Spiral-PR from 2011 to 2016. Woodard was the Communications Director at Sequoia Riverlands Trust from 2008 to 2011. She was a Research Associate at the Pew Research Center from 2006 to 2008. Woodard earned a Master of the Arts degree in Communications from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of the Arts degrees in Rhetoric and Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $160,968. Woodard is a Democrat.

Lee Herrick, of Fresno, has been reappointed California’s Poet Laureate, where he has served since 2022. Herrick has been an English Professor at Fresno City college since 1997 and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe since 2012. He was the Poet Laureate of the City of Fresno from 2015 to 2017. Herrick was an Adjunct English Professor at Modesto Junior College from 1995 to 1997. He is the Founder of LitHop and an Advisory Board Member of Terrain.org, Sixteen Rivers Press, and Anacapa review, and a Member of the Association of Writers and Writing Programs. Herrick earned a Master of Arts degree in English, Composition and Rhetoric and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and American Literature from California State University, Stanislaus. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the California Arts Council provides an annual stipend. Herrick is a Democrat.