Westminster / DUI, LSA

CASE#: 25B1000180

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 1527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockways Mills Rd, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA

ACCUSED: Jamey Raymond

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

CHARGES: DUI, LSA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Brockways Mills Rd in Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Troopers along with the Springfield Police Department located and identified the operator as Jamey Raymond (31) of Rockingham, VT. While speaking with Raymond, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Raymond had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Raymond had also caused damage to a fence during the crash which he did not report to police. Raymond was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 28th, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

