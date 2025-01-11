Westminster / DUI, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000180
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 1527 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockways Mills Rd, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA
ACCUSED: Jamey Raymond
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
CHARGES: DUI, LSA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Brockways Mills Rd in Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Troopers along with the Springfield Police Department located and identified the operator as Jamey Raymond (31) of Rockingham, VT. While speaking with Raymond, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Raymond had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Raymond had also caused damage to a fence during the crash which he did not report to police. Raymond was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 28th, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.