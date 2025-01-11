Submit Release
Westminster / DUI, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B1000180

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 1527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockways Mills Rd, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA

 

ACCUSED: Jamey Raymond                        

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

CHARGES: DUI, LSA

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Brockways Mills Rd in Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Troopers along with the Springfield Police Department located and identified the operator as Jamey Raymond (31) of Rockingham, VT. While speaking with Raymond, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Raymond had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Raymond had also caused damage to a fence during the crash which he did not report to police. Raymond was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on January 28th, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 at 0830 hours.           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

