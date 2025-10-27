VSP News Release: Simple Assault - Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West - Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-585-6691





DATE/TIME: Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:15 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault





ACCUSED: James Narcisse

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA





VICTIM: Kevin Simmons

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections staff members at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility reported an inmate upon inmate assault that occurred in "Echo Unit" at MVRCF on October 11, 2025. Following an investigation, on October 24, 2025, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations issued a citation to James Narcisse for simple assault. The victim sustained injuries including multiple facial fractures.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-15-2025*

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: James Narcisse remains incarcerated for prior charges not related to this incident. No additional bail was sought for this new charge.

MUG SHOT: Requested





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



