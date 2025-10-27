VSP News Release: Simple Assault - Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4007354
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Kipp Colburn
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West - Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-585-6691
DATE/TIME: Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:15 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: James Narcisse
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VICTIM: Kevin Simmons
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections staff members at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility reported an inmate upon inmate assault that occurred in "Echo Unit" at MVRCF on October 11, 2025. Following an investigation, on October 24, 2025, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations issued a citation to James Narcisse for simple assault. The victim sustained injuries including multiple facial fractures.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-15-2025*
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: James Narcisse remains incarcerated for prior charges not related to this incident. No additional bail was sought for this new charge.
MUG SHOT: Requested
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
