Derby Barracks / Overdue hiker
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A5000159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: About 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westmore, VT
MISSING PERSON: Sue Mi Ko
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving an overdue hiker in Westmore.
VSP was notified on Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2025, that Sue Mi Ko, 51, of Craftsbury was overdue in the vicinity of the Mount Pisgah trailhead. The state police is looking for information from anyone who has hiked the area in the past week and might have seen Mi Ko. Photographs of her are attached to this release.
There are no indications at this time that this incident is suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VSP barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.
No additional information is currently available. VSP will provide updates as developments warrant.
- 30 -
