Texas Continues To Crack Down On Dangerous Tren De Aragua

TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 530,400 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 49,900 criminal arrests, with more than 42,900 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 620 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by 87% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities. Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the federal government’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



WATCH: Governor Abbott Discusses Deportation Of Criminal Illegal Immigrants By Trump Administration



Governor Abbott joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week where he slammed President Joe Biden’s feckless leadership, noting his refusal to secure the border that has allowed dangerous criminals to come into the country illegally.



“When the deportations begin in about two weeks, there’s going to be a rapid change,” said Governor Abbott. “We know that Tom Homan will be working with President Trump to go through entire jail systems. We, in Texas, have identified thousands of people in our jails who are ready for deportation. It’s going to take ongoing efforts by Texas, as well as the Trump Administration, to make sure we arrest those criminals and prevent them from entering our country.”

Governor Abbott Announces Four TdA Gang Members Arrested Attempting To Illegally Cross Border



Last week, Governor Abbott announced that DPS arrested four confirmed members of Tren de Aragua (TdA) as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Texas on New Year’s Eve. One of the confirmed TdA gang members arrested had tattoos on his shoulders indicating he may hold rank or leadership within the gang.



“Earlier this week, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified and arrested four vicious TdA gang members attempting to illegally cross the border from Mexico into the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization, and we will not tolerate this gang operating or gaining a foothold in Texas.”



In September, Governor Abbott launched a comprehensive, statewide operation to aggressively target TdA to disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in Texas. The Governor also designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and directed DPS to elevate them to a Tier 1 gang and to create a TdA Strike Team to identify and arrest TdA gang members.

Governor Abbott: Texas Fortifies Razor Wire Barriers Along Border



Earlier this week on X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor Abbott highlighted the continued efforts of Texas National Guard soldiers to fortify and reinforce razor wire barriers along the Rio Grande River.



As part of Operation Lone Star, regular maintenance and inspections of border barriers are part of soldiers daily operations to stop illegal immigration and secure the southern border.

Governor Abbott: Border Wall Construction In Zapata County Continues



On Monday, Governor Abbott shared footage on X of the ongoing construction of Texas’ border wall in Zapata County.



Texas is the only state in the country with its own border wall and will continue to build more miles of border wall to secure the border.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Riverine Platoons Hold The Line



Last week, Governor Abbott showcased the crucial work of Texas National Guard riverine platoons to deter and repel migrants from illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.



Texas continues to utilize every tool and strategy to respond to the federal government's border crisis.

WATCH: DPS K-9, Border Mounted Patrol Track Down Six Illegal Immigrants In Maverick County

On New Years Day, DPS K-9 Shark and his handler tracked six illegal immigrants for 1.5 miles through dense brush in Maverick County. With assistance from DPS’ Border Mounted Patrol Unit, all six illegal immigrants were found and arrested for criminal trespass.

WATCH: DPS Trooper Arrests Human Smuggler From Austin In Maverick County

Last week, a DPS trooper stopped to assist a driver in a Ford F-150 parked on the shoulder of US-277 in Maverick County. During the roadside interview, the trooper observed signs of nervousness. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, resulting in the recovery of six illegal immigrants concealed underneath boxes in the rear seat area.



The smuggler, Yahaira Mireles Ramirez, from Austin, was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons. All six illegal immigrants, from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol.

Texas National Guard Assists DPS Troopers In Airboat Operations



Earlier this week, Texas National Guard soldiers working on Operation Lone Star conducted airboat operations with DPS troopers as they continue to deny illegal immigration and secure the southern border. During their patrol, soldiers and troopers recovered and destroyed items like rafts abandoned by migrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande River.



“Whenever there is a raft on the U.S. banks, we destroy it so the coyotes or whoever is crossing can’t come retrieve that and use it again,” said Sergeant Cody Ingram. “It makes it a little bit harder for them to send illegal immigrants across.”



Riverine operations are the first line of defense to deny illegal border crossings. Texas National Guard soldiers use tracking techniques in known low-water crossing areas to determine the direction of travel of illegal immigrants who attempt to evade detection.

Texas National Guard’s Advanced Technology Continues To Help Secure Border



Last week, Task Force West used advanced tools, such as drones and M2S2 trucks, to detect more than 190 immigrants attempting to cross the Texas-Mexico illegally. Texas National Guard soldiers alerted law enforcement partners and were able to turn back 165 illegal immigrants to Mexico. The remaining 28 illegal immigrants where apprehended by law enforcement.



The M2S2 truck system is equipped with radar and thermal imaging technology. When operated in tandem with drone technology, these tools are force multipliers that help Texas National Guard soldiers on the ground detect illegal activity at significant distances and swiftly respond to precisely outlined locations.

