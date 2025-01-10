Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 10, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2024—On Monday, Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Stewart will share details about upcoming Council and committee meetings, including the first state legislation meeting following the start of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2025 Session and commemorative activities to uplift Muslim American Heritage Month and Korean American Day in Montgomery County.

Stewart will also preview upcoming public hearings: one for Bill 24-24, also known as the “Bring Your Own Bag” bill, which she spearheaded to ban single-use, plastic carryout bags and reduce plastic waste; and another for a supplemental appropriation to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s budget for the continued study of the Germantown Employment Area. This appropriation supports increased community engagement on the sector plan, as well as more research on its local transportation network.

Additionally, she will highlight the Council’s upcoming vote on nearly $3 million in state grant funding to support crisis hotline services across Montgomery County.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected]to receive the Zoom login information.

