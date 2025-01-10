Commerce Hosts First “All in for Oklahoma” Regional Meeting

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) hosted its first on-site “All in for Oklahoma” regional meeting. The meeting, held at the Moore Norman Technology Center, was open to the public and provided Commerce leadership with an opportunity to learn from community stakeholders, as well as share how the state can partner with communities for strategic economic growth.

“It’s vitally important we intentionally invest in strong relationships across our state through elected officials, community partners and local economic developers,” said Heather Turner, Deputy CEO at Commerce and Executive Director of CORE. “This ensures we have a thorough understanding of the assets, resources and desires communities have for growth. It’s the only way we can capitalize on our competitive advantage.”

At the meeting, attendees had the opportunity to learn about a broad range of Commerce initiatives, including incentives, business development updates, news from the Film + Music Office and other upcoming opportunities. Meetings will be held in all six regions of the state throughout 2025. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in the Tulsa region in February, with more details to be announced soon.

Commerce is also hosting “All in for Oklahoma” quarterly calls that are free to join. More information, including the quarterly call schedule, is available here.