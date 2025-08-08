State Agencies Partner to Promote Oklahoma’s Aerospace and Defense Industry at 20th Annual Tinker and the Primes

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA), Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (CareerTech) and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) partnered to support aerospace and defense, Oklahoma’s second-largest and fastest-growing industry, at the 20th annual Tinker and the Primes event.

“This is an exciting time for aerospace and defense in Oklahoma,” said Leshia Pearson, Director of ACES. “The 20th annual Tinker and the Primes event is a valuable opportunity to highlight the progress we are making and to deepen the relationships that help drive this industry forward. Working closely with our state partners and the private sector is essential to supporting continued growth, attracting new investment, and keeping Oklahoma at the forefront of aerospace and defense innovation.”

This year’s Tinker and the Primes carried the theme “Oklahoma at Work: 20 Years of Strategic Partnerships Driving Airpower and Industry Growth.” Hundreds of people attended the event which featured 68 participating exhibitors. Tinker Air Force Base has an annual economic impact of $7.5 billion on the state, and Tinker and the Primes is vital for keeping Department of Defense contracts, and the dollars that come with them, in Oklahoma. By connecting Oklahoma businesses with military and federal decision-makers, we transform opportunity into long-term economic impact.

“Tinker and the Primes gives us the chance to connect with the educational programs, business entities, and government agencies that make supporting both the Warfighter and the Wingman possible,” said Grayson Ardies, Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Executive Director. “We’ve been able to meet with these organizations about fostering a strong, sustainable workforce as well as examining mission-ready priorities and exploring plans to shape the future of military flight support in Oklahoma. We’re excited about the 20th anniversary of this event for Midwest City and expect to see continued growth in Oklahoma’s aerospace industry thanks to connections made right here.”

The aerospace and defense industry in Oklahoma generates a $44 billion economic impact annually. The state is home to over 1,100 aerospace-related companies and the two largest MRO facilities in the world. ACES, ODAA, CareerTech and OMA have worked side by side with the legislature to pass several pieces of legislation to support Oklahoma companies and ensure our state remains a national leader in aerospace and defense innovation.