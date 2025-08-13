SCHEELS to Expand in Oklahoma: New OKC Store Opening Spring 2028

The wait is over and the rumors are true; employee-owned SCHEELS is excited to announce its next sporting goods store is officially opening in Oklahoma City Spring of 2028. OKC will be the company’s second location in Oklahoma, joining Tulsa, where SCHEELS opened last year. Planned for a new mixed-used development on the north side of the city, the 300,000+ square-foot store will redefine retail in Oklahoma City with an unmatched blend of expert service, family-friendly experiences, and a deep commitment to the local community.

“On behalf of more than 4,000+ employee-owners, we could not be more excited to bring a second SCHEELS to Oklahoma,” said SCHEELS CEO Matt Hanson. “We look forward to collaborating with city leadership, Hogan Property Company, and Stellar Development, and becoming a meaningful part of the OKC community – supporting local causes, creating new career opportunities, and delivering a best-in-class experience to our customers. Our goal is simple: to be the best retailer in the eyes of our customers, associates and business partners.”

Strategically located between Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW 150th on the west side of Highway 74/Portland Avenue, SCHEELS will bring more than 500 new jobs to the growing region. “Oklahoma is open for business, and we’re thrilled to welcome SCHEELS to its new home in Oklahoma City,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This world-class development is another sign that Oklahoma is one of the most business-friendly states in the country. We’re seeing incredible job growth, record capital investment, and companies choosing Oklahoma because they know we get the government out of the way and let businesses thrive.”

Expert Service, Unmatched Experience

The OKC location will prioritize exceptional customer service. Each specialty shop will be staffed by true experts, educated through the SCHEELS University training, who are committed to providing personalized guidance and support to help every customer reach their goals. Premier SCHEELS services will include expert golf club fittings by certified SCHEELS Master Fitters, baseball and softball fittings with HitTrax technology, archery tuning with certified technicians, bike services by trained mechanics, and more. These services are led by SCHEELS employee-owners, industry-leading professionals who are personally invested in delivering a local, community focused experience.

From elite archery gear to fan-favorite Thunder apparel, SCHEELS will showcase one of the largest selections of premium products in the industry, offering over 80 specialty shops under one roof. Alongside top-tier sporting goods and outdoor gear, the store will feature an expanded selection of clothing and footwear, offering something for every style and season. Shoppers will find leading brands like the largest selection of Nike, as well as more exclusive brands like UNRL, Vuori, Wolf and Shepherd,

Mizzen+Main, Mathew’s Archery, First Lite, Spanx, UGG, and more. Even SCHEELS Toyland boasts a large LEGO selection rivaling any major toy retailer. From elite gear for athletes and outdoor adventurers to fashion-forward styles for the whole family, SCHEELS will bring together unmatched variety, quality and service.

But the experience doesn’t stop with shopping. Whether you’re visiting or calling OKC home, the store is designed to be a one-of-a-kind destination worth exploring. From signature attractions like the Ferris Wheel and candy shop, to the 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium filled with over 600 fish, customers will enjoy entertainment for all ages. The store will also feature a wildlife mountain, interactive arcade games and a restaurant.

Bringing this experiential project to life has been a true community effort, made possible through the support of the Alliance for Economic Development, Greater OKC Chamber, the City of Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, all partners who share in the excitement for what’s ahead.

“SCHEELS will be a tremendous addition to Oklahoma City, bringing a unique retail and entertainment experience that will attract visitors from across the region,” said Christy Gillenwater, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “Beyond the jobs, tax revenue, and investment this project brings, SCHEELS will strengthen our city’s reputation as a sports and fitness destination, help drive additional development and create new reasons for families to spend time and money in our community.”

“We are excited to see this terrific new mixed-use development and Oklahoma City’s SCHEELS location come to life,” said Heather Turner, Department of Commerce Deputy CEO and Executive Director of CORE. “The Tourism Development Act plays an important role in supporting entertainment, restaurant and retail development across the state. These vital components help make Oklahoma the best place to live, work, raise a family, and of course attract out of state dollars.”

The new Oklahoma City store will be the 38th SCHEELS location when it opens in 2028, continuing the company’s tradition of employee ownership, community involvement, and retail excellence. With this expansion, SCHEELS is proud to strengthen its roots in Oklahoma.

