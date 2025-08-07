Oklahoma Defense Consortium Unites State’s Leading Innovators to Strengthen National Security

The Oklahoma Defense Consortium (ODC) proudly announces its official launch, uniting Oklahoma’s top manufacturers, technology providers, engineers, and service companies to deliver advanced, integrated solutions for the nation’s evolving defense needs.

Building on Oklahoma’s legacy as a national leader in aerospace and defense innovation, the ODC brings together a powerhouse team of industry experts committed to addressing complex security challenges across multiple domains—air, land, and sea. Consortium members’ combined expertise spans aviation maintenance, systems engineering and integration, advanced manufacturing, software development and cybersecurity, mission systems integration, and specialized training.

The ODC’s integrated, collaborative approach delivers a unique set of advantages to government and industry partners:

· Integrated Solutions: Multi-company teams deliver fully engineered, mission-ready systems and services.

· Scalable Workforce: Access to Oklahoma’s thriving base of aerospace, engineering, and manufacturing professionals.

· Security & Compliance: CMMC-ready cybersecurity, robust quality assurance, and strict export controls.

· Agility: Small-business flexibility backed by the capacity of major enterprises.

· Proven Partnerships: Established collaborations with federal agencies, prime contractors, and academic research centers.

ODC capabilities include:

· Aviation maintenance and sustainment

· Systems engineering and integration

· Advanced manufacturing and rapid prototyping

· Mission system readiness and aircrew training

· Secure software development and cybersecurity

· Comprehensive program management and logistics support

Among its industry partners, the ODC includes Ready 3, ZDEN Technologies, Premium Aerospace Center Oklahoma, United Dynamics Aerospace & Defense, M1 Composites, Algorithm Technologies, and Critical Components. Combined, they offer extensive capabilities, from FAA-certified aircraft maintenance and composite repair to smart warehousing, CNC machining, nuclear-hardened cabling, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, and more.

About Oklahoma Defense Consortium

The Oklahoma Defense Consortium is dedicated to strengthening national security through collaborative innovation, advanced manufacturing, and integrated defense solutions—all developed and delivered in Oklahoma. The ODC stands ready to support federal agencies, OEMs, and defense programs of every scale, ensuring mission success for today’s most demanding operational environments.

For more information, visit: okdefcon.com