Maryland State Police Make Arrest In Early Morning Frederick County Shooting

January 10, 2025

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Troopers arrested a Montgomery County man this morning in connection with a reported shooting in Frederick County.

The accused is identified as Gerome Alexander Quigley, Jr, 41, of Montgomery Village. Following consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Quigley is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder, use of a prohibited high-capacity magazine in the commission of a felony and multiple related firearm charges. Quigley is currently being held at the Frederick County Central Booking awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.

The victims are not being identified and were uninjured during the shooting. The victims were operating a red GMC Yukon.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack received a call for a shooting in progress on westbound Route 340 in the area of Jefferson. The victims reported they were being followed and shot at by the driver of a gray Volkswagen.

Troopers responded to the area and located the gray Volkswagen stuck in the snow in the highway median. The driver, later identified as Quigley, was standing at the rear of his vehicle. As he was taken into custody, police observed signs of impairment.

The preliminary investigation indicates an encounter between the victims and Quigley occurred at Country Hills Apartments in Frederick prior to the shooting. Victims told police the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ballenger Creek Pike at Ballenger Center Drive. While continuing to pursue the victims, Quigley continued to fire his weapon into the GMC Yukon.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack and from the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region responded to the scene. Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. Crime scene analysts from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence.

Police on the scene found multiple areas both inside and outside of the GMC Yukon

which appeared to be struck by gunfire. The driver’s window was shattered. Two projectiles were located inside the vehicle and three bullet holes were observed on the passenger side of the GMC.

Shell casings were found in Quigley’s Volkswagen and a loaded 9mm handgun was located near the scene. Both vehicles have been stored as evidence.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. The investigation continues.

