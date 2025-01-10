Mississippi Lottery December Transfer to State Exceeds $11 Million

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot is an est. $77 Million – Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot is est. at $263 million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its December transfer of $11,022,331.51 to the state, bringing the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2025 to approximately $57,034,122.89.

Since the Lottery began selling tickets in November 2019, it has transferred more than $635 million to the State.

All numbers are contingent on a financial audit.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $77 million with an estimated cash value of $34.1 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, Jan. 11 is up to an estimated $263 million, with an estimated cash value of $117.7 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $20.87 million with an estimated cash value of $9.33 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $89,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next My Lottery Dream Home special Bonus Promotion drawing is Thursday, Jan. 16. To be entered for this drawing, you must enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 Monday, Jan. 13.

Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.