Mississippi Lottery Starts Engine on 2025 NASCAR Powerball Playoff 

More than $50,000 total in cash giveaways; chance to win $1 million at Cup Series Championship race

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is revving up for the 2025 NASCAR Powerball Playoff, aiming to bring another big win to the state and potentially crown a Mississippian as the $1 million champion.

In 2023, Mississippi’s own Stephanie Walker took home the $1 million prize in the inaugural event at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ in Phoenix. This year’s promotion continues the excitement, offering more than $50,000 in prizes to 15 Mississippi Lottery Insiders throughout the qualifying rounds of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff. All 15 Mississippi playoff winners will then be entered into the national NASCAR Powerball Playoff.

Once in the national playoff, contestants will be narrowed down to the final four, who will have the opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025, for a chance to win $1 million.

For 2025, the Mississippi Lottery’s promotion will feature seven Qualifying Races with 15 winners total. The first drawing takes place Thursday, April 10, and it pays to “win” early with the early bird entry bonus added to the first three drawings. The prize amounts are structured as follows:

– First drawing – one (1) qualified drawing winner receives $10,000 + $5,000 early bird entry bonus

– Second drawing – one (1) qualified drawing winner receives $8,500 + $3,500 early bird entry bonus

– Third drawing – two (2) qualified drawing winners each receive $4,000 + $1,000 early bird entry bonus

– Fourth drawing – two (2) qualified drawing winners each receive $3,000

– Fifth drawing – three (3) qualified drawing winners each receive $2,500

– Sixth drawing – three (3) qualified drawing winners each receive $2,000

– Seventh drawing – three (3) qualified drawing winners each receive $1,500

All 15 qualifiers from Mississippi will then enter Powerball’s national pool of semi-finalists. From there, 16 semi-finalists will be selected by a random drawing and announced during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 23, 2025. The semi-finalists will compete in a series of drawings aligned with the NASCAR Playoff elimination rounds, ultimately leading to the selection of four finalists.

Each of the four finalists will win a VIP trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, where they can bring a guest for an all-access experience in Phoenix, Arizona, from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. One of the four will win the grand prize of $1 million in a drawing broadcast live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

There’s no purchase necessary to participate. However, players must be Mississippi Lottery Insiders to receive the entry form link for each drawing. All winners will be selected randomly and notified via certified mail. Limit one entry per player per qualifying round. Players with multiple entries in a single round or those previously selected will be disqualified.

NOTE: Entrants selected in the Mississippi NASCAR Powerball Promotion are required to sign a release form authorizing the Multi-State Lottery Association to publicize their name. Failure or refusal to sign the release form will forfeit the prize, and another entrant will be selected. Please read the promotion rules for this and other details.

For rules and promotion details, click here. Click here to sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider. Insiders will receive a link to sign up every two weeks, starting March 27.