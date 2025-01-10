Seven States Power Corporation Receives $439M Investment from USDA New ERA Program for Renewable Power Solutions

The New ERA program is an incredible opportunity for Seven States, our power distributor members, and TVA to work together in bringing low-cost renewable power to the Tennessee Valley.” — Betsey Kirk McCall, President & CEO of Seven States

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven States Power Corporation (Seven States) is proud to announce that it will receive $439,000,000 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New ERA (Empowering Rural America) program. The funding is earmarked for new energy initiatives, and this award will provide low-cost affordable power to nearly 10 million people. Seven States is an energy solutions cooperative that is owned and operated by the 153 local power companies across the seven state region of the Tennessee Valley (TN, KY, MS, AL, VA, NC, GA). Their member-owners distribute TVA-generated electricity and provide a variety of essential services that build the economy and enhance life in their communities.Funding for projects through this initiative will focus on utility-scale renewable energy resources such as solar generation and energy storage technologies. These investments are part of an ongoing industry-wide effort to modernize the grid with advanced energy technologies to meet increasing demand for power. A primary advantage to our region is the public power model and the partnership between the power distributors and their power provider, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). One such project would add more than 250MWs of renewable energy through the construction of a utility-scale solar plant in the Tennessee Valley. The plant will be owned and operated by Seven States.Jeff Dykes, Chairman of the Board of Seven States and President & CEO of BrightRidge, said, “Procuring these resources is a big step in the right direction for advancing Seven States’ mission to leverage innovative technology to design, develop & deploy energy solutions for the Tennessee Valley. An award of this size and magnitude is significant for our region and we are thankful for the opportunity it presents.”Betsey Kirk McCall, President & CEO of Seven States, expressed excitement about the grant’s impact, stating, “The New ERA program is an incredible opportunity for Seven States, our power distributor members, and TVA to work together in bringing low-cost renewable power to the Tennessee Valley. The 250MWs of additional power will support the growing needs of the region to meet consumer demand for technology and energy.”Seven States is committed to working closely with local communities, energy providers, and policymakers to ensure a reliable energy future. The projects supported by the New ERA grant are expected to create new jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce carbon emissions.The new solar generation is expected to take up to three to five years to finalize the design, develop and deploy all aspects of the projects. Once active, it is anticipated that this project will facilitate a higher degree of reliability and resiliency to the existing energy grid and assist in meeting increased demand as the Tennessee Valley region continues to experience growth in population and economic development.The New ERA program helps rural Americans transition to clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Seven States is one of three organizations spotlighted by the USDA for their proposed project. By reducing air and water pollution, New ERA funding improves health outcomes and lowers energy costs for people in rural communities. This $9.7 billion program is part of the Inflation Reduction Act and represents the largest investment in rural electrification since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act into law in 1936.The full announcement can be found here About Seven States Power Corporation:Seven States Power Corporation is a leading energy solutions provider serving a multi-state region, with a vision to leverage innovative technology to design, develop and deploy solutions for the Valley and a mission to empower utilities to meet consumer demand for technology and energy in an evolving marketplace. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, Seven States is driving energy solutions that support grid resiliency, economic development, and decarbonization.For more information about Seven States Power Corporation and its energy initiatives, please visit sevenstatespower.com or contact Kim Shumpert; kim@liftmediagroup.com.

