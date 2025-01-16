KELLS Launches AI-Powered Dental Chat Agent for Personalized Oral Health Guidance

The launch of KELLS Dental Advisor further simplifies access to reliable dental care information and empowers individuals to take charge of their oral health.” — Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELLS , a leading innovator in AI-driven dental care solutions, announces the launch of its cutting-edge chat agent, Dental Advisor. This advanced virtual assistant is designed to help individuals get accurate answers to their dental health questions and receive personalized recommendations for routine oral health management.The KELLS Dental Advisor leverages state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) technology, specifically trained on a comprehensive dental knowledge base, to provide timely and reliable information on a wide range of oral health topics, including preventive dental care, common dental concerns, and best practices for maintaining a healthy smile. Users can access this AI-powered resource anytime as part of the KELLS platform, empowering them to make informed decisions about their dental health.Key Features of the KELLS Dental Advisor:- Instant Dental Answers: Provides real-time responses to common dental health questions.- Personalized Oral Health Recommendations: Offers tailored dental care advice based on user input.- Educational Dental Resource: Informs users on preventive care and oral hygiene best practices.- 24/7 Dental Support: Available around the clock to support oral health inquiries anytime.- Multi-Language Support: Provides dental guidance in multiple languages for broader accessibility."Our goal at KELLS has always been to simplify access to reliable dental care information and services, empowering individuals to take charge of their oral health," said Jie Feng, CEO at KELLS. "The launch of our Dental Advisor aligns perfectly with our mission to improve oral health outcomes through innovative technology."This groundbreaking dental tool complements KELLS' existing suite of services, including AI-powered dental scans, virtual second opinions, and 24/7 emergency dental consultation. Together, these offerings create a holistic approach to modern, consumer-centric dental care and benefits. KELLS Dental Advisor also constantly learns from new patient data generated from interactions with other KELLS services and external inputs to further personalize its responses. Looking forward, KELLS plans to expand the Dental Advisor into a comprehensive entry point for guiding patients throughout their entire dental care journey, including dental insurance navigation, appointment scheduling, and more.To learn more about KELLS Dental Advisor or explore KELLS' complete suite of dental benefit solution, visit https://www.getkells.com About KELLSKELLS is a leading digital oral health platform offering AI-powered virtual services and benefits to help individuals engage, navigate and access dental care. Acting as a personal dental companion, KELLS offers next-generation capabilities to identify oral diseases in early stages with smartphone photos, intelligent benefit navigation, verify treatment plan with cost estimates, and allows real-time consultation for dental problems. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to be more informed and make the best decisions for their dental needs, all through one-stop shop at their fingertips. KELLS brings unique digital-first dental benefit solution to businesses to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. For more information, visit https://getkells.com/

