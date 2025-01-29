Verbal joins the NVIDIA Inception Program

Verbal - Waleed Mohsen

Verbal, an AI-based platform revolutionizing healthcare compliance and care quality, proudly announces its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program.

Our acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program marks an exciting milestone for Verbal as we continue to redefine the future of healthcare with AI.” — Waleed Mohsen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbal , a pioneering AI-driven platform focused on healthcare compliance and care quality, is proud to announce its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program . Designed to support startups transforming industries through artificial intelligence and data science, the program provides valuable resources to help companies accelerate innovation and achieve their goals.Through NVIDIA Inception, Verbal will have access to cutting-edge technology, deep learning expertise, and unique networking opportunities. This collaboration aligns with Verbal’s commitment to improving healthcare operations by enhancing regulatory compliance, streamlining administrative processes, and fostering better patient-provider interactions.“This recognition from NVIDIA validates our vision of leveraging AI to address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare,” said Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. “With NVIDIA’s support, we are better equipped to scale our solutions and help healthcare organizations deliver exceptional care while maintaining the highest compliance standards.”The NVIDIA Inception program reflects a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare. Verbal’s AI platform is designed to help organizations improve operational efficiency, ensure adherence to best practices, and achieve tangible improvements in patient outcomes.For more information about Verbal and its mission to transform healthcare with AI, visit [ https://tryverbal.com](https://tryverbal.com ) or contact hello@tryverbal.com.

