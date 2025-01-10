Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2000037 TROOPER: Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 0900 hours LOCATION: Bethel, VT VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance ACCUSED: Tyler J. Taitague AGE: 32 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 10, 2025, at approximately 0900 hours, members from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Field Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Bethel, VT. During the warrant, Tyler J. Taitague (32), was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant. Troopers located crack cocaine and other controlled substances inside the residence during the execution of the warrant. Taitague was transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks and brought before a judge for the arrest warrant. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: January 10, 2025 COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: N/A BAIL: $500 MUG SHOT: See Attached



