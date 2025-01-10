Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25B2000037

TROOPER: Daniel Arrato                        

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 0900 hours

LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Tyler J. Taitague

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 10, 2025, at approximately 0900 hours, members from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Field Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Bethel, VT. During the warrant, Tyler J. Taitague (32), was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant. Troopers located crack cocaine and other controlled substances inside the residence during the execution of the warrant. Taitague was transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks and brought before a judge for the arrest warrant. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:  January 10, 2025

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: See Attached


