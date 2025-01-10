Royalton Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Controlled Substance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000037
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2025 at approximately 0900 hours
LOCATION: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Tyler J. Taitague
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 10, 2025, at approximately 0900 hours, members from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Field Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Bethel, VT. During the warrant, Tyler J. Taitague (32), was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant. Troopers located crack cocaine and other controlled substances inside the residence during the execution of the warrant. Taitague was transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks and brought before a judge for the arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 10, 2025
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: See Attached
