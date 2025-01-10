MDC virtual program on Jan. 28 to focus on backyard birds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Feeding birds in your backyard in winter is a great way to learn about the variety of bird species that can be found in this region.

People can learn more about bird species that can be attracted to backyards at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Backyard Birds in Winter.” This online program will be Jan. 28 from noon-1 p.m. At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner will have information on the types of feeders that will attract a variety of species to your yard. A bird identification game using bird calls will also be played as part of this program, which is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205659

Though this program is free, registration is required (using the link listed above). Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.