Alicia Keys, Jon Batiste and Cory Henry Among Nominees in the Annual Pianote Awards - Voting is Live

Pianote Awards 2025 Vote Now Image

We're honored to bring together the piano community to celebrate these incredible artists. Public voting ensures that fans have a direct voice in recognizing the pianists who inspire and innovate.”
— Lisa Witt, VP of Education
ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianote is thrilled to announce the nominees for this year's highly anticipated Pianote Awards, honoring the exceptional talent and artistry of pianists who have made remarkable contributions to music this year. Public voting is now open, and fans have the power to determine the winners in nine exciting categories.

From virtuosic performances to groundbreaking compositions, this year's nominees include some of the most renowned names in music, such as Cory Henry, Jon Batiste, Alicia Keys, Clyde Lawrence, Emily Bear and Jordan Rudess. The awards will culminate in the announcement of the prestigious 'Pianist of the Year,' the pinnacle recognition of piano excellence.

Key Dates to Remember
• Public Voting Period: January 13 through January 19, 2025
• Live Pianote Awards Broadcast: February 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM PT

During the live broadcast, streamed on both the Pianote platform and YouTube, viewers can join the celebration by participating in live chat discussions, winning prizes, and honoring the best in piano artistry.

Don't miss your chance to make your voice heard! Voting is open for a limited time; visit https://www.pianote.com/vote and vote for your favorites before January 20.

About Pianote:
Pianote is dedicated to inspiring and educating piano enthusiasts worldwide. It offers innovative learning tools, world-class content, and a vibrant community for pianists of all levels—the Pianote Awards honor excellence and innovation in piano music annually.

Jared Milligan
Musora Media Inc.
email us here
View Last Year's Award Broadcast

