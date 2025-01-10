DOTTIE HERMAN TALKS TINY HOMES & FIRE INSURANCE

DOTTIE HERMAN DOTTIE HERMAN ON SHOW POSTER

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dottie Herman, host of AM970’s longest-running real-estate radio talk show, EYE ON REAL ESTATE , has been recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in New York.” For four consecutive years, she has been listed on The New York Observer's “The Power 100,” which recognizes NYC’s most influential real-estate leaders, while Forbes named her “America’s Richest Self-Made Woman in Real Estate.”Every Saturday, from 10 AM to 12 noon, Dottie shares her insights, offering valuable tips and strategies to navigate the often-complex transactional landscape. Each week, she analyzes the latest market forecasts and trends, and provides updates on mortgage rates, lending practices, and financing options.Her special guests on Saturday’s show will be Peter Conte and Tracy Manchego-Baker.Peter -- an experienced insurance professional with a background in finance and real estate -- is a Certified Professional Insurance Agent and a principal at Honig Conte Porrino Insurance Agency, where he helps clients with property, business, and employment practices liability insurance,Tracy -- a co-founder of Tiny Building Experts, which specializes in the consulting and construction of tiny homes -- has over a decade of experience in that industry. Her company custom builds certified tiny homes on wheels and offers a range of services including RV certification and tiny home kits.Whether you’re a seasoned investor, a first-time home-buyer, or simply curious about the market, EYE ON REAL ESTATE will keep you ahead and informed of the latest news and developments.In the New York Tri-State area, catch the live broadcast on AM970, or listen to a recorded version of the show by way of your favorite “podcatcher,” like Amazon, Apple, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.To learn more, visit: https://am970theanswer.com/radioshow/eye-on-real-estate We’re all Eye(s) and ears. How about you?

