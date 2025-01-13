Registration Now Open for The Third Annual Phyllis and Leonard Attman Yiddishe Cup

B'nai Torah Congregation Dr. Bryan Wasserman Beth Herman, Allyson Sheldon, Vickie Mazza, Rabbi David Steinhardt, Elysa Stark

B’nai Torah Congregation’s Popular Golf Tournament Takes place March 17, 2025

We are excited to host our esteemed Annual Yiddishe Cup once again, inviting the community to come together for tradition, connection, and Tzedakah.” — Dr. Bryan Wasserman, Tournament Chair

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that registration is now open for the Third Annual Phyllis and Leonard Attman Yiddishe Cup Golf Tournament. The event will take place on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Boca Grove Country Club in Boca Raton. Registration and breakfast kick off at 7:45 a.m.; driving range opens at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m.; and lunch and raffle at 1:15 p.m."We are excited to host our esteemed Annual Yiddishe Cup once again, inviting the community to come together for tradition, connection, and Tzedakah,” said Tournament Chair Dr. Bryan Wasserman. “Join us for an unforgettable morning filled with golf, camaraderie, and a shared sense of community. We can't wait to see you there!"Tickets, which are $450 per golfer, include a kosher breakfast, lunch, raffle tickets, and more. Participants will experience golf on the stunning 18-hole Jim Fazio-designed championship golf course; the opportunity to win a brand new car in the Hole-in-One Tournament; complimentary valet service; a scramble format; numerous fun contests throughout the day; and more.The Phyllis and Leonard Attman Yiddishe Cup will once again benefit Youth Education Programs at B’nai Torah, and specifically the congregation’s inclusion Bar/Bat Mitzvah program for special needs children with Autism, ADHD, physical and mental developmental abnormalities, and neurodiversity.This year’s Tournament Sponsor is Phyllis and Leonard Attman. To learn more and register, visit www.btcboca.org/golf . For more information, contact the synagogue at info@bnai-torah.org or 561-392-8566. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

