Roots and Wings Launches Legacy Giving Site to Support Literacy Program

Roots and Wings Roots and Wings Legacy Giving

Planned-giving platform offers a year-end opportunity to sustain early literacy programs for generations to come

Legacy planned giving will offer us a lasting way to support our effective literacy program and ensure that it remains available into the future for students who need it.” — Ted Hoskinson, founder of Roots and Wings

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots and Wings , the local nonprofit dedicated to childhood literacy and teacher recognition, today launched its new Legacy Giving website, a simple, thoughtful way for supporters to leave a lasting gift that sustains its critical reading program for years to come.This initiative arrives as the nonprofit celebrates its continued growth and community momentum here in Palm Beach County. Through Project UpLift, its signature free after-school reading initiative, Roots and Wings partners with 20 Title I public elementary schools across the county, serving over 1,500 students with its intensive, small-group reading support. To date, Roots and Wings has supported over 6,000 students, helping strengthen reading skills and academic confidence community-wide.“Strong reading skills open doors in school and beyond,” said Ted Hoskinson, founder of Roots and Wings. “As the year comes to a close, we’re grateful for the community support that makes this work possible. Legacy planned giving will offer us a lasting way to support our effective literacy program and ensure that it remains available into the future for students who need it.”Project UpLift combines proven teaching practices with thoughtful innovation. It delivers data-informed instruction led by certified educators, helping young readers overcome early literacy gaps through consistent, small-group support. The participating students start the school year in the bottom 25% and need literacy intervention.During the 2024–2025 school year, 94% of all participating Project UpLift students demonstrated measurable reading gains — many progressing from struggling readers to more confident, capable learners. Additionally, 96% of Project UpLift’s third grade students made significant gains and were promoted to the next grade level at the same rate as their peers who did not start the year reading one or two grades below grade level.This year, Roots and Wings introduced BuddyBooks, an AI-powered reading tool that helps strengthen fluency and comprehension while giving teachers more time to coach, encourage, and connect with their students. By adding BuddyBooks to its already rich literacy toolbox, Project UpLift continues to keep pace with emerging innovations that support meaningful reading growth.With the Legacy Giving site now live at legacy.rootsandwingsinc.org, donors can easily explore giving options including bequests, beneficiary designations, and other planned-giving vehicles. Their support will help ensure Roots and Wings’ mission endures, empowering future generations of children to build strong roots in literacy and then spread their wings.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit focuses on improving every Project UpLift student’s literacy skills, so they have the tools needed to succeed. Its mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring and mentoring that strengthen reading, writing, and comprehension skills. Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project UpLift, a free, small-group, after-school tutorial program that helps students in grades 1–3 who are reading one or two grade levels below grade level reach proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program honoring outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers for exceptional support of students, schools, and the community. Today, the organization collaborates with 20 schools and countless teachers and volunteers, currently serving more than 1,500 students as it delivers its programs and helps build a supportive educational environment. Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org

