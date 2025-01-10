Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Announces Promotion of M. Clare Schuller to Partner

Clare Schuller, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

Schuller advises banks in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on secured transactions and actively works in commercial and residential real estate.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of M. Clare Schuller to the position of Partner.Clare Schuller has been an integral part of the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team since early 2024, consistently demonstrating exceptional legal skills, dedication to clients, and a commitment to the highest standards of professional excellence. She regularly advises banks in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on secured transactions and actively works in commercial and residential real estate purchase and lease transactions. Clare has overseen the closing of numerous large governmental real estate projects and has extensive experience in the buying and selling of businesses.In her new role as Partner, Clare will continue to contribute to the firm's success by representing individuals and businesses in real estate transactions and litigation as well as corporate transactions and finance matters. The promotion reflects her outstanding legal expertise, leadership qualities, and dedication to client service.“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the impressive team of attorneys at Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig,” Clare said. “Their support of my efforts to grow the firm’s real estate and commercial transaction practice has been unwavering. Their deep roots in Virginia, DC, and Maryland have made the transition extremely fruitful and I look forward to continuing to grow the practice.”Schuller earned her J.D. cum laude from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law and has a B.A. in History from the University of Maryland College Park. She is admitted to practice in Maryland and the US Tax Court.“Clare brings exceptional commercial leasing and real estate transactions talent that underscores our dedication to building strength in our Corporate Transactions & Finance practice area,” said DeAnna Burke , CEO of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “Her well-deserved promotion to Partner reflects her hard work, commitment to excellence, and dedication to our clients. I’m especially thrilled to welcome another woman to our leadership team, reinforcing DBL’s commitment to fostering leadership that includes diverse voices and perspectives.”Partner Wright Lewis added, “Clare is a consummate professional and our clients are lucky to have her in their corner.”###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how they can assist you, contact them by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

