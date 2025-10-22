Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and John Marshall Bank to Host Veteran Business Summit in Vienna

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

Free Event on November 6th to Provide Critical Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs Across the Region

As a veteran-owned firm, we understand the unique strengths that veterans bring to entrepreneurship.”
— Wright Lewis, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a certified veteran-owned law firm, and John Marshall Bank are proud to announce the Veteran Business Summit, taking place on November 6th, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The complimentary event, themed "Your Next Mission: Business Success," is designed to equip veteran business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and connections needed to achieve sustainable business growth.

The summit will bring together veteran business leaders from across the region for an afternoon of expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and practical guidance on critical business topics. Attendees will gain insights from industry leaders representing both legal and financial sectors, specifically tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing veteran-owned businesses.

Event Highlights Include:

•Financing Solutions – John Ashkar, Director, Business Banking and James Estep, Director, Commercial Lending at John Marshall Bank, will discuss financing options to support business growth for companies at every stage, from startup to expansion.

•Legal Considerations – Wright Lewis, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, will address critical legal frameworks and considerations for businesses navigating the journey from startup through exit.

•Veteran Business Certifications – John Moliere, CEO, Standard Communications, Inc. will give expert guidance on obtaining veteran-owned business certifications and leveraging government contracting opportunities.

•Panel Discussion – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Trust & Estate attorneys will lead an in-depth discussion on business succession planning and estate planning strategies to protect and preserve business legacies.

The event will also feature dedicated networking sessions at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, providing attendees valuable opportunities to connect with fellow veteran entrepreneurs, build strategic partnerships, and expand their professional networks.

"As a veteran-owned firm, we understand the unique strengths that veterans bring to entrepreneurship – discipline, leadership, adaptability, and mission focus," said Wright Lewis, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. "This summit is our way of giving back to the veteran business community by providing access to the legal and financial resources that are essential for long-term success.”

"John Marshall Bank has a longstanding commitment to supporting the veteran community and small businesses throughout the region," said John Ashkar. "We're honored to partner with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide veteran entrepreneurs with the financial knowledge and resources they need to take their businesses to the next level.”

The Veteran Business Summit is free and open to veteran business owners, aspiring veteran entrepreneurs, and organizations that serve the veteran community. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Event Details:
What: Veteran Business Summit – Your Next Mission: Business Success
When: November 6th, 2025, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Where: 8300 Boone Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182
Cost: Complimentary (Registration Required)
Registration: www.dbllawyers.com/veteran-business-summit/

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Client Services at 800-747-9354.

About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a certified veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. With over 85 attorneys licensed to practice in more than 40 states and multiple countries, DBL combines deep legal understanding with real-world business insights. The firm's practice areas include Corporate Transactions & Finance, Intellectual Property, Regulatory & Government Affairs, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy, Litigation, Real Estate & Construction, Employment, Immigration, and Trust & Estates. DBL brings the same commitment, discipline, and integrity to their legal practice that they did to serving the nation. For more information, visit www.dbllawyers.com.

About John Marshall Bank
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, Trade Contractors, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and John Marshall Bank to Host Veteran Business Summit in Vienna

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
312 E Market Street, Suite F
Leesburg, Virginia, 20176
United States
+1 703-646-1282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and John Marshall Bank to Host Veteran Business Summit in Vienna
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes Accomplished Litigator Buckley Warden as Partner
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Joins Alliott Global Alliance to Represent Washington, DC Metro Area
View All Stories From This Author