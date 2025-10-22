Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and John Marshall Bank to Host Veteran Business Summit in Vienna
Free Event on November 6th to Provide Critical Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs Across the Region
The summit will bring together veteran business leaders from across the region for an afternoon of expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and practical guidance on critical business topics. Attendees will gain insights from industry leaders representing both legal and financial sectors, specifically tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing veteran-owned businesses.
Event Highlights Include:
•Financing Solutions – John Ashkar, Director, Business Banking and James Estep, Director, Commercial Lending at John Marshall Bank, will discuss financing options to support business growth for companies at every stage, from startup to expansion.
•Legal Considerations – Wright Lewis, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, will address critical legal frameworks and considerations for businesses navigating the journey from startup through exit.
•Veteran Business Certifications – John Moliere, CEO, Standard Communications, Inc. will give expert guidance on obtaining veteran-owned business certifications and leveraging government contracting opportunities.
•Panel Discussion – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Trust & Estate attorneys will lead an in-depth discussion on business succession planning and estate planning strategies to protect and preserve business legacies.
The event will also feature dedicated networking sessions at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, providing attendees valuable opportunities to connect with fellow veteran entrepreneurs, build strategic partnerships, and expand their professional networks.
"As a veteran-owned firm, we understand the unique strengths that veterans bring to entrepreneurship – discipline, leadership, adaptability, and mission focus," said Wright Lewis, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. "This summit is our way of giving back to the veteran business community by providing access to the legal and financial resources that are essential for long-term success.”
"John Marshall Bank has a longstanding commitment to supporting the veteran community and small businesses throughout the region," said John Ashkar. "We're honored to partner with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide veteran entrepreneurs with the financial knowledge and resources they need to take their businesses to the next level.”
The Veteran Business Summit is free and open to veteran business owners, aspiring veteran entrepreneurs, and organizations that serve the veteran community. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.
Event Details:
What: Veteran Business Summit – Your Next Mission: Business Success
When: November 6th, 2025, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Where: 8300 Boone Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182
Cost: Complimentary (Registration Required)
Registration: www.dbllawyers.com/veteran-business-summit/
For more information or media inquiries, please contact Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Client Services at 800-747-9354.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a certified veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. With over 85 attorneys licensed to practice in more than 40 states and multiple countries, DBL combines deep legal understanding with real-world business insights. The firm's practice areas include Corporate Transactions & Finance, Intellectual Property, Regulatory & Government Affairs, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy, Litigation, Real Estate & Construction, Employment, Immigration, and Trust & Estates. DBL brings the same commitment, discipline, and integrity to their legal practice that they did to serving the nation. For more information, visit www.dbllawyers.com.
About John Marshall Bank
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, Trade Contractors, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.