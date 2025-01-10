Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeff Bradley and Casey Yeary Callas to the Trinity River Authority for terms set to expire on March 15, 2025 and March 15, 2029, respectively. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Megan Deen, Steve Roberts, Dave Ward, and Cathy Altman to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on March 15, 2029. The authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Jeff Bradley of Huntsville is the owner of Jeff Bradley Co. He is a volunteer and participant with the Texas Alliance for Life, former member of the Huntsville Cemetery Board, and a former trustee of the American Orchid Society. He maintains and preserves one of the most historically important collections of rare orchids in the world and has lectured on his conservation efforts throughout the United States and abroad. Bradley studied natural sciences at The University of Texas at Austin, studied theology at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, and completed theological studies at Fontgombault Abbey in France.

Casey Yeary Callas of Apple Springs is a realtor, business owner, operator, and investor. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Texas Farm Bureau and a former board member of the Ellen Trout Zoo. She is a volunteer for the Angelina County Youth Fair and former volunteer with the George H. Henderson, Jr. Exposition Center, Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Pineywoods Youth Rodeo, and Lufkin Independent School District. Callas received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Stephen F. Austin University.

Megan Deen of Fort Worth is the chief financial officer for the Fort Worth Zoological Association. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and the Texas Christian University Chi Omega Chapter Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a sustainer of the Junior League of Fort Worth, board member at Trinity Valley School, and treasurer of the National Charity League – Fort Worth Chapter. Deen received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy from Texas Christian University.

Steve Roberts of Coldspring is a retired attorney. Previously, he was a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, then at Eversheds-Sutherland LLP. He is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, Texas Association of Defense Counsel, College of the State Bar of Texas, International Association of Drilling Contractors, and the Maritime Law Association of the United States. Additionally, he is a founder and former board member of the Archway Academy, former board member of Cornerstone Recovery, and former administrative chairman of the West University Methodist Church. Roberts received a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Corrections from Sam Houston State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Dave Ward of Madisonville is owner of Dave Ward Investments, Dave Ward Cattle Company, and owns several commercial rental properties. He has been a rancher in Madison County for more than forty years. He is a member and former president of the Madisonville Sidewalk Cattlemen’s Association, president of the Madison County ISD Scholarship Foundation and the Madison County Economic Development Council, former president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and a former member of the Madisonville City Council. Additionally, he is a life member of the Madison County Fair Association and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, member Madison County Go Texan Committee, and former chairman of St. Joseph Foundation, Madison St. Joseph Health Center, Madisonville Building Standards Commission, Bryan Building Standards Commission, Houston Heights Historical Association, and the Madisonville Crime Stoppers.

Cathy Altman of Midlothian is an attorney and partner at Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, and a member of the National Panel of Construction Arbitrators of the American Arbitration Association. She is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas (SBOT), Dallas Bar Association, SBOT Construction Law Section, North Texas Commission Executive Committee, and the First Financial Bank Cleburne Regional Advisory Board. She is the former chair of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, former board member of the Waxahachie Symphony Association, and a former member of the American Bar Association Forum on Construction Law Governing Committee. In 2024, she earned the recognition as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Texas and Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas by Super Lawyers, Thomson Reuters. Altman received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vanderbilt University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky School of Law.