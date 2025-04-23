Governor Abbott Signs Texas DOGE Into Law At Texas Capitol

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 14, also known as Texas DOGE, into law at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session, this law will empower the Texas government to be more efficient and less intrusive in the daily lives of Texans.



"We are putting at the forefront of legislation the shaping, formation, and recalibration of government in the State of Texas to make it more responsive and more efficient," said Governor Abbott. "We in Texas will now have our own DOGE, known as the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. This law will slash regulations, put stricter standards on new regulations that could be costly to businesses, and put a check on the growth of the administrative state. This will make government more efficient and less costly, ensuring that Texas operates at the speed of business. I am proud of everything the Texas Senate and House were able to achieve to get this bill to my desk, which is now law."



The Governor was joined at the bill signing by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senator Phil King, Representative Giovanni Capriglione, National Federation of Independent Business Texas State Director Jeff Burdett, and other members of the Texas Legislature and business leaders.



Watch the Governor's full bill signing here.



“Texas DOGE will ensure the Texas Miracle continues long into the 21st century,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. “Texans understand that by cutting red tape, more money stays in the pocket of taxpayers. Our conservative approach to regulation will keep Texans prosperous and our state the best place to do business in America and across the globe.”



“A major theme of this session is government efficiency, and today the state is delivering on its promise to cut red tape and empower Texans with greater oversight of their government,” said Speaker Burrows. “As the first bill signed by Governor Abbott into law this session, the Regulatory Reform and Efficiency Act brings our state into the 21st century in terms of government rulemaking and will strengthen economic opportunity. Thank you to Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Chairman Capriglione, Senator King, and everyone who has worked to ensure Texas remains the best state in the nation for business and innovation.”



“Senate Bill 14 was crafted with hard-working Texans in mind,” said Senator King. “Many of our state rules and regulations are outdated and unnecessarily burdensome, creating barriers to continued economic growth. With this legislation, we can dramatically improve our regulatory system and build a stronger Texas for the long term.”



"The days of wasteful spending and government bloat have officially been DOGE'd. With the signing of Senate Bill 14, we are increasing government efficiency and saving taxpayers millions," said Representative Capriglione. "I'm thankful to Senator Phil King for working with me in this effort and to Governor Abbott for his leadership. Together, we're leading the charge in creating a smarter, leaner government."



"Governor Abbott’s signing of Senate Bill 14 marks a historic step for Texas small businesses, creating the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office and building on the Small Business Freedom Council’s recommendations to reduce regulations, taxes, and workforce barriers," said Mr. Burdett. "This legislation sets the stage for what could be the most impactful session for small businesses in Texas history."



“As Co-Chair of the Governor’s Small Business Freedom Council, I applaud the signing of Senate Bill 14 to create the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office,” said Texas Association of Business President and CEO Glenn Hamer. “This new office delivers on a core recommendation from the Freedom Council’s report: eliminate duplicative regulations, modernize outdated processes, and reduce the burdens that hold back small business growth. The Texas DOGE effort is a model for the nation. Texas is already the best state for business—but to stay on top, we must continuously improve how government works for entrepreneurs. This legislation reflects Governor Abbott’s commitment to making government move at the speed of business, and we enthusiastically support his vision. I want to thank Chairman King and Chairman Capriglione for their leadership on this important initiative. Senate Bill 14 is a win for regulatory reform, a win for small businesses, and a win for Texas.”



Senate Bill 14 (King/Capriglione) creates the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office to find and eliminate unnecessary regulations in state agencies and create best practices for state agencies to follow to reduce regulatory strains on Texans.