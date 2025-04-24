Submit Release
Governor Abbott Joins Secretary Burgum At Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Renaming Ceremony In Anahuac

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2025 | Anahuac, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum at the renaming ceremony of the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order renaming the refuge in memory of Jocelyn and her love for wildlife and nature.
 
“It’s honor to be here today to rename this wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray,” said Governor Abbott. “Jocelyn loved animals, and this land is full of them. A refuge from the dangers of the modern world, where they can prosper undisturbed and where we can enjoy them in their natural habitat. Thanks again to President Trump and Secretary Burgum for honoring Jocelyn with this sanctuary. May Jocelyn's family find peace in the tranquility of the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge, a lasting tribute to a beautiful young soul taken from us too soon.”
 
The Governor and Secretary were joined at the renaming ceremony by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Acting Director Paul Souza, former Complex Manager of the Texas Chenier Plain Refuge Tim Cooper, Anahauc National Wildlife Refuge Manager Kristin Fritiz, and Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn Nungaray's mother.
 
In his 2025 State of the State Address, as a direct response to the violent murder of Jocelyn by illegal immigrants, Governor Abbott demanded legislation imposing the death penalty on anyone convicted of murdering a child.

