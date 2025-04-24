Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Brenham

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Brenham, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Brenham on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Brenham market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

“Congratulations to Brenham for being designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “This achievement is yet another reason the Brenham area is an attractive and thriving center for a wide variety of economic growth.”

“Brenham is proud to be recognized as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Atwood Kenjura. “This certification shines a spotlight on our city’s charm, history, and welcoming spirit. We’re excited to open our doors to filmmakers and share the unique beauty and character of Brenham with audiences far and wide. It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses, boost our economy, and share Brenham’s story on screen.”

Brenham joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline