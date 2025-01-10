Tide Cleaners Reopens in Oxford With a Fresh Comeback

Tide Cleaners in Oxford reopens with a focus on providing convenient laundry solutions, offering services for everything from everyday wear to delicate garments.

Brand celebrates reopening with FREE cleaning event following summer closure

The reopening of Tide Cleaners marks a significant step forward for our community as we continue to recover from the challenges of last summer. ” — Bill Purcell, president of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, is celebrating the reopening of Tide Cleaners in Oxford. After last August’s torrential rains caused flooding and forced the store to temporarily close, the location has reopened and is welcoming the community back with refreshed facilities and renewed dedication to serving local customers.On Thursday, Jan. 9, owners David Reitz and Miguel Lopez are hosting a grand reopening event on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m., at 297 Oxford Rd. As a gesture of gratitude to the community for their support throughout the challenging time, Tide Cleaners will offer complimentary cleaning to all guests. Customers can bring one item—such as a coat, dress, pair of pants or two laundered shirts—and have it cleaned for free.“The reopening of Tide Cleaners marks a significant step forward for our community as we continue to recover from the challenges of last summer,” said Bill Purcell, president of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This achievement highlights the determination and resourcefulness of owners David and Miguel Lopez. We also commend DECD Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe for providing vital support through the Micro-Grant Program, as well as First Selectman George Temple and Economic Development Director Jeff Luff for their continued leadership during this recovery process.”Tide Cleaners in Oxford reopens with a focus on providing convenient laundry solutions, offering services for everything from everyday wear to delicate garments. The location is equipped with the latest technology to ensure reliable results.Starting Jan. 10, Tide Cleaners Oxford will resume regular business hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.“A special thanks to Chamber Director Tom Haynes of Haynes Development for providing Tide Cleaners with temporary space at Quarry Walk during the rebuilding process. We look forward to seeing everyone at the grand re-opening on Thursday at 4 p.m.,” added Purcell.Additional Tide Cleaners in the area ready to serve customers include:Meriden: 467 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450Plantsville: 911 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville, CT 06479Amity Road: 210 Amity Rd. Woodbridge, CT 06525With 196 locations nationwide and plans for further expansion, Tide Cleaners offers a full range of services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold, alterations and specialty care for household items and wedding dresses.As part of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry sector with its Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands. The company prioritizes convenience, quality and customer satisfaction through features like 24-hour drop-off, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted Tide cleaning experience.About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com.# # #

