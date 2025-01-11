FLEOA had a productive year working with Congress in 2024, and hopes to build on those successes in 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) had a productive year working with Congress in 2024, and hopes to build on those successes in 2025On the very last day of the 118th Congress, FLEOA helped secure passage of H.R. 82, the “Social Security Fairness Act.” The bill, which will be signed into law in the near future, repeals the Government Pension Offset (GPO) and Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), provisions that had unfairly reduced Social Security benefits for thousands of federal workers, including many of our own members. On the same day, FLEOA secured another legislative victory to prevent the expiration of DEA’s authority to schedule fentanyl-related substances with a short-term extension that was incorporated into the larger government funding bill. On December 12, FLEOA secured another legislative victory with the final passage of H.R. 8663, the “DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act.” The bill provides statutory authority for the DHS Science and Technology Directorate to enhance the research and development of technologies to support the detection of drugs such as fentanyl and xylazine.FLEOA’s successes also include a 2024 Police Week legislative priority: S. 546, the “Recruit and Retain Act” (Pub. Law 118-64). The bill passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support and was signed into law by President Biden on May 24, 2024. This bill requires a comprehensive Government Accountability Office study and report on the effects of recruitment and retention rates on federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. This has been a nagging issue for law enforcement agencies nationwide since 2020. The study will examine the primary reasons federal law enforcement officers resign or retire and define barriers to recruiting and retaining qualified officers.Another significant victory was the inclusion of S.1271, the “FEND Off Fentanyl Act” (Pub. Law 118-50), in a larger supplemental foreign aid spending package signed into law in April. This is a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis. This bill targets opioid traffickers by enhancing current law so U.S. government agencies can more effectively disrupt illicit opioid supply chains and penalize individuals facilitating the trafficking of fentanyl. The two-pronged approach targets not only the illicit drug trade but also on the money laundering that makes it profitable.S. 3427, the “Overtime Pay for Protective Services Act (Pub. Law 118-38), provides an extension of the overtime pay cap waiver for U.S. Secret Service personnel performing protective services through 2029.Through the efforts of FLEOA, the “Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988” (Pub. Law 118-42) was extended through 2031. The law, which was set to expire on February 2, 2024, makes it illegal to manufacture or possess any firearm that is not detectable by a walk-through metal detector or X-ray machine.In collaboration with a coalition of law enforcement organizations, FLEOA successfully fought to include nearly $700 million in a Defense Authorization Act (Pub. Law 118-31) to prevent a funding shortfall for the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP). The program provides health monitoring and treatment services for 9/11 responders with service-related health conditions. The bill includes language ensuring DOD civilian and military personnel who responded to the 9/11 attacks are permitted to enroll under the WTCHP.Finally, FLEOA worked to push for a resolution under the Congressional Review Act (Pub. Law 118-1), a joint resolution disapproving of the District of Columbia’s Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which would have, among other things, lowered penalties for serious felony offenses. President Biden signed the resolution into law on March 20, 2023.###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal lawn enforcement throughout the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.