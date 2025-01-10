DHS to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Sudan

Extension Allows Eligible Sudanese Nationals Who Arrived on or before August 16, 2023, to Maintain TPS and Employment Authorization Following Vetting

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security announced today the extension of Temporary Protected Status- (TPS) for Sudan for 18 months. This extension is due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions that continue to prevent individuals from safely returning.

After reviewing the country conditions in Sudan and consulting with interagency partners, it was determined that an 18-month TPS extension is warranted because of continued political instability that has triggered human rights abuses, including direct attacks on civilians. Militias have targeted fleeing civilians, murdering innocent people escaping conflict, and prevented remaining civilians from accessing lifesaving supplies. These conditions currently prevent Sudanese nationals and habitual residents from safely returning. Such a determination meets the statutory obligation to decide, at least 60 days before the expiration of a TPS designation, whether the conditions for designation continue to be met and merit an extension.

The extension of TPS for Sudan allows approximately 1,900 current eligible beneficiaries to re-register for TPS, if they continue to meet eligibility requirements. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for TPS under Sudan’s designation. This population includes nationals of Sudan (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Sudan) who have been continuously residing in the United States since at least August 16, 2023, with or without lawful immigration status.

Every individual processed by the Department of Homeland Security goes through rigorous national security and public safety vetting during the original application process and again during re-registration. If any individual is identified as posing a threat, they may be detained, removed, or referred to other federal agencies for further investigation or prosecution as appropriate. Individuals are barred from TPS if they have been convicted of any felony or two misdemeanors.

DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending for 12 months the validity of EADs previously issued under Sudan’s TPS designation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to process pending applications filed under the Sudan designation. Both initial applicants and re-registering current beneficiaries who have a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves an individual’s pending Form I-821, USCIS will grant them TPS through October 19, 2026. Similarly, if USCIS approves a pending TPS-related Form I-765, USCIS will issue the individual a new EAD that will be valid through the same date.

A soon-to-be-published Federal Register notice will explain the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew their EADs.