Secretary Mayorkas and Secretary Blinken Announce Designation of Romania into the Visa Waiver Program

Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in consultation with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, designated Romania as a participating country in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The collaboration and information sharing at the core of the VWP will significantly enhance the security interests of the United States in addition to encouraging legitimate travel and commerce between the two nations.

Secretary Mayorkas and Secretary Blinken commend Romania for meeting the stringent security requirements to join the VWP. Romania is an exceptional U.S. partner, and our strategic relationship has only grown stronger over the past several years. Romania’s entry into the VWP is evidence of our strategic partnership and our shared commitment to security and economic prosperity.

The VWP is a culmination of comprehensive security partnerships between the United States and designated countries that meet strict requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Program requirements include that the country have a rate of nonimmigrant visitor visa refusals below 3 percent during the previous fiscal year; issues secure travel documents; extends reciprocal travel privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals without regard to national origin, religion, ethnicity, or gender; and works closely with U.S. law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities. Romania put forth a significant whole-of-government effort to meet all program requirements, including entering into partnerships with the United States to share information on terrorism and serious crimes with U.S. law enforcement and security agencies, and enhancing its vetting of individuals traveling to and through Romania. As with all VWP participating countries, DHS will continually monitor Romania’s compliance with all program requirements and, as required by statute, conduct a comprehensive assessment of Romania’s continued designation in the VWP on the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States at least once every two years.

CBP anticipates the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online application and mobile application will be updated on or around March 31, 2025, to allow most citizens and nationals of Romania to apply to travel to the United States under the VWP for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a U.S. visa. These authorizations are generally valid for two years. Travelers with valid B-1/B-2 visas may continue to use their visa for travel to the United States, and B-1/B-2 visas will remain an option for Romanian citizens. ESTA applications may be found at esta.cbp.dhs.gov or download the “ESTA Mobile” application through the iOS App Store or the Google Play store.

U.S. citizens already enjoy visa-free travel to Romania and are eligible to stay in Romania for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes if they have a passport that is valid for at least three months from the date of arrival.